Avera adds new wing to behavioral hospital focusing on youth mental health

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health has announced plans to construct a four-story wing at its Behavioral Health Center in Sioux Falls to focus on youth and adolescent mental health.

The health care provider announced the new $28 million project Thursday morning.

Avera officials say the facility will help meet the need of providing mental health care for children and teens, including addiction care and urgent psychiatric care. They say the pandemic has led to an increase of anxiety and depression among young people, so the need for support is only going to continue to grow.

The facility will be able to offer partial hospitalization to youth, allowing them to spend part of their day in school and part of their day making progress on their behavioral health condition that may be impeding their success in school and life.

The project received a substantial financial boost from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, which donated $13 million in grant funding, according to Avera.

