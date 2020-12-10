Advertisement

California man charged with decapitating son, daughter

The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu...
The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Southern California father of four has been charged with decapitating his teenage son and 12-year-old daughter and abusing his two other boys.

The 34-year-old faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

He’s charged with fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl on Nov. 29 in Lancaster.

Prosecutors say his other two boys, ages 8 and 9, were supposedly shown their siblings’ bodies and forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls police searching for suspect in shooting death of teen
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls.
Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls
The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball...
Church identified as hate group gets permit in Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.
Governor Noem submits amicus brief supporting Arizona lawsuit on “ballot harvesting”

Latest News

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use fake packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties