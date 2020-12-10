Cooler Temperatures Return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some changes will be returning to our area as far as temperatures are concerned, but one thing that will remain fairly unchanged will be the precipitation trend. Drier than normal conditions will be sticking around for the next several days.

The next storm system that will move into the Midwest on Friday will only brush the southern portions of our area. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow will be possible as you go further south of I-90 and get into portions of Nebraska and northwestern Iowa. Accumulating snowfall and difficult travel will be off to our south in southern Nebraska and getting into southern Iowa.

High temperatures will be in the 30′s for the next few days as well as we finally start to get closer to where we should be this time of the year. Normal highs are in the upper 20′s to near 30 degrees. The weekend will feature more cloud cover than sunshine on Saturday, but then on Sunday we’ll see more sunshine overall as yet another quiet weekend settles in.

Next week we will begin the week with a chance for some light snow on Monday and other than that chance it’s going to be our only chance in the days to follow as dry air settles in. Temperatures will generally be in the 30′s for highs and get back to the 40′s briefly by next weekend. For those of you wanting a white Christmas, keep your fingers crossed... the odds are getting more difficult day by day!

