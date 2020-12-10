Governor Noem submits amicus brief supporting Arizona lawsuit on “ballot harvesting”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has joined a lawsuit out of Arizona over “ballot harvesting.”

Governor Noem has formally submitted an amicus brief to the United States Supreme Court in support of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The case centers on a ruling by a Ninth Circuit Court that struck down Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting. “Ballot harvesting” is when a third party obtains and delivers a voter’s absentee ballot.

“The 2020 election has shaken the American people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral process,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Fortunately, the Brnovich case presents the Supreme Court with a fantastic opportunity to restore public trust in American elections.”

The amicus brief argues in support of the plaintiffs of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee in that the Voting Rights Act does not prevent states from enacting neutral election laws like Arizona’s ban on ballot-harvesting and in-precinct voting requirements.

The amicus brief comes a day after the South Dakota Attorney General’s office announced South Dakota’s support towards a lawsuit out of Texas challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin whose election resulted in Joe Biden becoming president-elect alleging the states “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic.”

