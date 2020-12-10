WATCH: Sioux Falls Police briefing on drug seizures, safety initiatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Police Chief Matt Burns gave an update on drug seizures so far this year and talked about public safety initiatives on Thursday.

Mayor TenHaken says the COVID-19 pandemic has added new challenges for law enforcement. One area of concern is rising youth crime. Just Wednesday night a 16-year-old was left dead after a shooting in northeast Sioux Falls.

MORE: Sioux Falls police searching for suspect in shooting death of teen

TenHaken is encouraging investments in law enforcement and public safety during a time when “defund the police” has gained popularity nationally.

“When we talk about crime and enforcement and I’d be remiss if I didn’t just mention the overused and grossly inaccurate term of ‘defunding the police’ and what that mantra has sought to mean in certain communities - as an ex-marketing guy, it’s a bad tagline,” said TenHaken. “What they mean by that is how can we continue to invest in not just police officers and enforcement resources but getting people help where they need.”

TenHaken stressed the necessity for needs-focused services such as The Link, a community triage center set to be built by 2021, and the integration of a Community Resource Officer for mental health and addiction challenges.

“When we have difficult and vulnerable populations that we’re dealing with in our community, instead of sending an officer, we can send a community resource officer who is specially trained in some of those addiction services to try and deescalate the situation and get someone the help he or she may need,” said TenHaken.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns dug into the numbers and gave a preview of the full 2020 crime report usually given in February the following year.

According to Chief Burns, the Sioux Falls Police Department is seeing near-record numbers in narcotics crimes. Chief Burns says he is confident the pandemic has played a role in the year’s numbers.

To date, Sioux Falls Police have seized 308 grams of fentanyl, 279 grams of heroin, 54.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 57 firearms, and $241,000 of drug-related cash.

The narcotics unit and drug task force have conducted 26 search warrants, 479 total operations, and have worked on 2,676 narcotics cases leading to 1,167 arrests.

Chief Burns says due to the work of the task force, the city has seen less overdose by one-third of last year. A trend Chief Burns says is not reflected nationally.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.