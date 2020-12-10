Advertisement

Sioux Falls police searching for suspect in shooting death of teen

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Lt. Terrance Matia identified the victim in Wednesday night’s shooting as Ephraim Duolo Shulue.

The shooting took place around 10:50 p.m. on the 900 block of N. Cleveland Avenue in northeast Sioux Falls. Matia said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with gunshot wounds on the ground in a parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Matia said police have not identified any suspects in the case, but they are still gathering evidence. He asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

