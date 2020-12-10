South Dakota reports 704 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 704 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Thursday as vaccine approvals loom.

The 704 new cases bring the state total to 88,727, 71,316 of which have recovered. In the state, 16,234 cases are currently active.

The state reported 30 new deaths Thursday after reporting 36 deaths Wednesday. Deaths now stand 1,177.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 491 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Coronavirus patients currently occupy 17.8% of staffed hospital beds and 37.4% of ICU beds. 35.1% of beds and 27.6% of ICU beds are still available. In total, 5,025 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

A U.S. government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to decide whether to endorse the mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is expecting enough vaccine for over 22,000 people to arrive in the coming weeks. An estimated 19,000 health care workers who tend to COVID-19 hospital wards and longer-term care facilities will be offered a vaccine. Next, about 11,000 people in elderly care facilities will be prioritized.

The Associated Press reports after the initial shipments, the state is expecting a slowdown in supply, meaning vaccines won’t be widely available for the general public until April or May.

