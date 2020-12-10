Washington Pavilion staff gear up for Festival of Holiday Traditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Festival of Holiday Traditions will provide unique opportunities for kids this weekend.
Fun Activities
- Paper Gingerbread Decorating Craft
- Hot Cocoa Craft
- Build a Snowman
- Write a letter to the North Pole in Santa’s Workshop located in the Raven Children’s Studio
- Expand Your Experience at 1 and 3 p.m. with Deck the Halls Decoration Making in the Raven Children’s Studio of our Visual Arts Center with paid museum admission/free with membership.
- Enjoy storytime with Mother Goose at 1 p.m. in the Raven Children’s Studio with paid museum admission/free with membership.
- Watch the movie “The Polar Express” in the Wells Fargo CineDome! Get tickets here or at the Box Office.
Special Appearances
- Meet and Greet with Radley Rex
- Come meet the Latina Princess character and get a photo with her
- Meet Mrs. Claus
Delicious Food
- Holiday treats and beverages for purchase
- Members receive free hot chocolate
Enjoy a little weekend shopping and visit our vendor booths in the 1st and 2nd floor lobbies like art, beauty and wellness products, and more!
- Michele Fenno | Highest Health Chiropractic | View Website
- Katrina Mitchell | Lyrical Life Essentials | View Website
- Jenny Day | Color Street
- Theresa Nielson | Tastefully Simple | View Website
- Tiffany Jorgenson | Jorgenson Kraut & Pickles
- Nancy Nelson-Kremer | Your Quilt is Ready
Face Masks Required per City of Sioux Falls Ordinance.
Unless otherwise noted, activities in the First Floor Lobby are FREE. Activities and events are subject to change. View our COVID-19 safety protocols here.
