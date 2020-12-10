Washington Pavilion staff gear up for Festival of Holiday Traditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Festival of Holiday Traditions will provide unique opportunities for kids this weekend.

Fun Activities

Paper Gingerbread Decorating Craft

Hot Cocoa Craft

Build a Snowman

Write a letter to the North Pole in Santa’s Workshop located in the Raven Children’s Studio

Expand Your Experience at 1 and 3 p.m. with Deck the Halls Decoration Making in the Raven Children’s Studio of our Visual Arts Center with paid museum admission/free with membership.

Enjoy storytime with Mother Goose at 1 p.m. in the Raven Children’s Studio with paid museum admission/free with membership.

Watch the movie “The Polar Express” in the Wells Fargo CineDome! Get tickets in the Wells Fargo CineDome! Get tickets here or at the Box Office.

Special Appearances

Meet and Greet with Radley Rex

Come meet the Latina Princess character and get a photo with her

Meet Mrs. Claus

Delicious Food

Holiday treats and beverages for purchase

Members receive free hot chocolate

Enjoy a little weekend shopping and visit our vendor booths in the 1st and 2nd floor lobbies like art, beauty and wellness products, and more!

Michele Fenno | Highest Health Chiropractic | View Website

Katrina Mitchell | Lyrical Life Essentials | View Website

Jenny Day | Color Street

Theresa Nielson | Tastefully Simple | View Website

Tiffany Jorgenson | Jorgenson Kraut & Pickles

Nancy Nelson-Kremer | Your Quilt is Ready

Face Masks Required per City of Sioux Falls Ordinance.

Unless otherwise noted, activities in the First Floor Lobby are FREE. Activities and events are subject to change. View our COVID-19 safety protocols here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.