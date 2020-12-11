$4 million proposed to help along Elm Lake spillway repairs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The end of July brought storms, heavy rainfall, and flooding to Brown County in northeast South Dakota. And all that brought damage to the Elm Lake spillway near Frederick, which supplies the city of Aberdeen with about a third of its water.

Ryan Brunner, the state’s Commissioner of School and Public Lands, said the spillway was already a priority for his office even before July’s storms.

“Because it is such a challenging project, such a large dam. We’ll want to work with the contractors to figure out, making sure the primary structure is replaced is our first priority, we’ll be able to get that done.” Brunner said.

The state had already appropriated $521,000 for the dam in 2019. However, the damage brought to it in July pushed up the timeline for the state, Brown County, and the city of Aberdeen. Governor Noem has proposed to allocate $4 million to the dam for emergency repairs, and an additional $1 million for other critical maintenance on other dams in the state.

Brunner said the proposal is a needed asset in helping make sure the repairs are done safely and effectively, and before any more damage occurs at the spillway.

“But we’re going to be in the area that we need to be to make sure that the life and health and safety of the folks downstream of that dam are taken care of, first and foremost. And then that the city’s water supply is preserved.”

