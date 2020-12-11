Advertisement

Cloudy Today, Sunshine for Sunday

Wind Picks Up on Sunday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We managed to escape the snowfall just about across the entire Dakota News Now viewing area with the exceptions of portions of northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa where only very minor snow accumulations took place. The snow has now exited giving us a temporary break.

The last few weekends have been much warmer, but this time around cooler temperatures will continue. While temperatures will be cooler than they have been, we’ll still be barely above normal as far as temperatures go for this time of the year. Cloud cover will stick around throughout much of today with a few peaks of sunshine every now and again.

Early Sunday morning, a quick disturbance will slide through the region and bring a chance for a quick burst of light snow mainly in northeastern South Dakota. Again, accumulations don’t look to be anything too major and only result in a dusting to a few tenths of an inch at best. The clouds will gradually clear through the day.

Heading into next week, we’re tracking a chance for some light snow on late Monday and into Tuesday. This doesn’t look to have a lot of moisture to work with so at this point snow accumulations look to not be a major concern. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch will be possible at the very most. Temperatures will get cooler on Tuesday with highs only topping out in the upper 20′s and morning lows being in the single digits.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 30′s the rest of the week with generally dry conditions sticking around. So far, no major snow-producing systems are on the horizon just yet...

