Cooler Weekend Ahead

Light Snow in Northwest Iowa
By Tyler Roney
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will move through the Midwest tonight and into Saturday resulting in some snowfall. That snowfall will mainly stay to our south, but some light snow will be possible in portions of northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. The accumulating snowfall will stay well off to our south.

The last few weekends have been much warmer, but this time around we’re going to be cooler for this weekend. While temperatures will be cooler than they have been, we’ll still be barely above normal as far as temperatures go for this time of the year. Cloud cover will stick around throughout much of Saturday with a few peaks of sunshine every now and again. More sunshine is on the way for Sunday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30′s.

Heading into next week, we’re tracking a chance for some light snow on Monday into early Tuesday. This doesn’t look to have a lot of moisture to work with so at this point snow accumulations look to not be a major concern. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch will be possible at the very most. Temperatures will get cooler on Tuesday with highs only topping out in the upper 20′s and morning lows being in the single digits.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 30′s the rest of the week with generally dry conditions sticking around. So far, no major snow-producing systems are on the horizon just yet...

