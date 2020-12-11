Advertisement

Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas are leaving fake packages on doorsteps to bait porch pirates.

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages they set out have tracking devices in them.

This allows deputies to monitor every move the box makes. Deputies then can swoop in on the people carrying the box and make an arrest.

Officials say the whole point of doing these operations is to make the public aware, so maybe the porch pirates think twice before taking anything left at a person’s front door.

They urge people to report package theft so deputies know where to set up next.

“It’s easy to call Amazon or FedEx and say my package was stolen, or I never received it, and some companies simply sends another package and the police are never notified,” Javier Urena with the sheriff’s office said.

Mail theft comes with serious jail time. Those caught can face up to five years in prison and fines.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls.
Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Helene Duhamel
UPDATE: Duhamel feels ‘much better’ after overnight hospitalization, COVID-19 drug treatment
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving

Latest News

Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
Second state legislator tests positive for COVID
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Saturday
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals prepare for vaccine storage