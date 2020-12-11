Drive-in menorah lighting marks beginning of Hanukkah

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday night marked the first night of Hanukkah, and the Jewish community in the Sioux Falls area is finding a way to celebrate the holiday while social distancing.

About 40 cars were at the Premier Center parking lot Thursday evening to mark the beginning of Hanukkah and light the menorah.

As Hanukkah begins amid a global pandemic, a South Dakota Rabbi says the lighting of the menorah is symbolic in a year like 2020.

“So pleased to be able to do this here in Sioux Falls, the menorah has really become a symbol for universal freedom, a symbol of light and kindness and really a universal message of hope,” said Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota.

The program, just outside of the birdcage in Sioux Falls, had Jewish trivia, songs, and fireworks with the menorah lighting.

The Rabbi says it was important to be together, even if everyone was in separate cars. Giving those in attendance a message of hope.

“Well, it’s really important to take any challenge that you are faced with and be able to turn that into an opportunity, and that’s what the Hanukkah menorah teaches us because every day we add another candle, we add additional light. Especially this year when so many people are feeling isolated,” Alperowitz said.

Joni Rafnson made the drive to Sioux Falls from Tripp, “It’s very special. This is a friend and these are my grandsons, my daughter’s on deployment right now, so this is the first time they are going to get to see this and I’m really excited,” said Rafnson.

Ultimately, the event was about coming together in a safe, united way.

“To be able to do things in a way that could work for everybody and that’s really what we tried to do here this evening. Allow everybody to be able to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah and make sure we could do it in a safe and warm environment,” said Alperowitz.

Alperowitz added that there are a few menorahs in Downtown Sioux Falls, at the Capital in Pierre and also at Mt. Rushmore.

