Drug seizures near record high

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Drug seizures of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine are near record highs for Sioux Falls, the police chief Matt Barns said during today’s news conference on drug crimes.

“In regards to the fentanyl seizures alone tens of thousands, tens of thousands potentially fatal doses, that this team has taken off these streets,” Barns said.

Police seized 54.44. Pounds of methamphetamine, 279.01 grams of heroin, and 308.12 grams of fentanyl.

Also speaking at the news conference was Mayor Paul TenHaken, who said the city of Sioux Falls is growing and with growth comes more crime. He believes the Sioux Falls police are prepared for the growing population.

“Encouraging additional investments in law enforcement in some communities is controversial, it’s not controversial in Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said.

A full police report of the year will be released in February.

