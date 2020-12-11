Advertisement

Governor Kristi Noem announces new grant programs

The grants come as the state continues to try and find ways to spend $1.25 billion of coronavirus relief dollars ahead of the current December 30th deadline to do so.
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman (KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem announced that up to $345 million in additional grants would be dispersed to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and healthcare providers dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Dakota is in a strong position thanks to the amazing work of our small businesses and healthcare providers,” said Governor Noem. “This additional relief will help ensure that our economic engines continue to thrive and our healthcare providers have the resources they need to continue the excellent care they give to our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations may apply for up to $195 million in grants to compensate for reductions in cash flow from September through November of this year.

$150 million dollars is available to eligible healthcare providers, with $75 million available for hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and $75 million available for other community-based providers of safety net programs. To qualify, providers must deliver services in underserved areas of the state or to persons who are uninsured or part of a vulnerable population such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or children. Funds will offset increased costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19 and ensure continuation of essential healthcare services.

Entities are encouraged to apply, regardless of whether they think they will qualify for a grant.

Applications for the additional grant will be accepted starting December 14 through December 20. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available here.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls.
Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Helene Duhamel
UPDATE: Duhamel feels ‘much better’ after overnight hospitalization, COVID-19 drug treatment
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving

Latest News

Second state legislator tests positive for COVID
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Saturday
State Theatre reopens
State Theatre reopens after 30 years
U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The news of a nearing vaccine authorization against COVID-19 has residents and staff at...
Long-term care facilities hopeful as vaccine authorization nears