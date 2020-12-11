Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls. The shooting happened Wednesday night at a parking lot in the 900 block of north Cleveland Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene a little before 11 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. When police arrived they found 16 year-old Ephraim Shulue lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, but died half an hour later.

Joyce Hairy Shirt heard the gunshot. She lives a few blocks down the road from where the shooting happened and is worried about what took place.

““That’s too close to where we live....there’s a lot of kids that go to school...where it happened at because I see them get on the bus every morning when I take my grandson out there. So it’s kind of scary” said Hairy Shirt.

She says she will continue to be vigilant for the safety of herself and her grandson

“You don’t know, what if they could have took off and ran over there and try to knock on somebody’s door and try to hide or something. So that’s why I always try to keep my doors locked and I try to keep him inside and keep him away from stuff because it’s bad around here,” said Hairy Shirt.

Police are still looking for suspects and believe the teen did know whoever pulled the trigger.

“I think all citizens should always be aware of their surroundings. But do I think there’s a particular threat to individuals not known to the suspects? I don’t think so,” said Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007

This is the second recent deadly shooting of a teen in Sioux Falls.

“The crime challenges we are seeing in our youth is very real and we’re not running from that challenge. We know it and we know it exists,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

It’s something Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns says is concerning.

“Frankly it sickens me. I mean you have all manner of teenagers involved in violence, there’s a large desensitisation of violence amongst some of the youth in our city and we’re really going to put emphasis on that,” said Chief Burns.

Chief Burns and Mayor Paul TenHaken are urging the community to come together in supporting youth.

“They need somebody to help them get through this tough time and not maybe look to some sort of unhelpful or criminal element because that’s the cool thing right now,” said Chief Burns.

“It’s one of the reasons why I’m very bullish on mentorships and mentorship initiatives and trying to get to these youth who in some cases are the results of failed parental situations, failed environments,” said Mayor TenHaken.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.