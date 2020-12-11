Past Holiday Choir specials to air on Dakota News Now stations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, we are unable to do our annual Holiday Choir special featuring local schools and organizations.

This year, we will air past Holiday Choirs from 2014 to 2019.

The schedule for each year, with the schools/organizations involved, is as follows.

2014

Singing Boys of Sioux Falls, Harrisburg South Middle School, University of Sioux Falls Madrigal Singers, O’Gorman High School (Chamber), and Harrisburg North Middle School.

2015

Singing Boys of Sioux Falls, L’attitude, O’Gorman High School (Vespers), Mitchell Elementary, Sound Cascade Chorus, Piano Duets, El Riad Chanters, Childbloom Guitar Program of SF, Autumn Driscoll, and Harrisburg South Middle School Chamber Choir.

2016

O’Gorman High School Vespers, Mitchell Singing Second Graders, Mitchell Area Children’s Choir, O’Gorman High School Chamber Singers, SD Symphony Orchestra, Bella Corda Group, Singing Boys of Sioux Falls, and Harrisburg High School Choir.

2017

O’Gorman High School Chamber, Singing Boys of Sioux Falls, Bella Corda Group, LSM Children’s Choir, Mitchell Area Children’s Choir, and O’Gorman High School Vespers.

2018

O’Gorman High School Chamber, Singing Boys of Sioux Falls, Bella Corda Group, Laverne Street Music, Harrisburg High School Choir, O’Gorman High School Vespers, and Mitchell Area Children’s Choir.

2019

Singing Boys of Sioux Falls, Madrigal Singers USF, Christmas Choir Guitar, Mitchell School (Young Choir), Mitchell School (Older Choir), O’Gorman High School Chamber, and O’Gorman High School Vespers.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we will air a special half-hour, which will be a compilation of highlights from the 2014 - 2019 choirs. The schedule for the compilation show is as follows.

