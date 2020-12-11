Reward for information on Melissa Peskey’s death raised to $75k

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to the death of a South Dakota woman who was shot in Missouri in 2018 has reached $75,000.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Melissa Peskey was driving down Interstate 70 near Boonville when someone shot and killed her. Peskey’s two children were in the car at the time, but they were unharmed.

An anonymous donor raised the reward to $50,000 in October and is now raising it again.

Investigators in Missouri have followed up on dozens of leads in the case, but so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 575-751-1000.

