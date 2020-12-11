Advertisement

SDSU men win 3rd straight at Dakota Showcase, edging NDSU 77-75

Jacks edge Bison in thriller at Sanford Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Doug Wilson did not play in Thursday night’s Dakota Showcase game at the Sanford Pentagon. But that didn’t stop the Jacks from winning their 3rd straight game over North Dakota State 77-75.

Sophomore Noah Freidel led a balanced attack with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Baylor Scheierman had another big game with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Alex Arians also contributed 16 points as SDSU improved to 4-2 for the season. Luke Appel came off the bench and was also in double figures with 11 points.

The Bison, behind the spirited play of Sam Griesel with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists and Rocky Kreuser’s 17 narrowed a 12 point margin all the way dow to 2 and had the ball for a final shot. But the Jacks knocked the ball away and time ran out.

SDSU plays North Dakota in the 5:30 game Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon and they play against Saturday night at 8:00 against arch rival South Dakota.

