Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad to retire in 2021

(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad announced his plan to retire in February 2021 after a 27-year career.

Goodroad has been chief since 2017 and will retire on February 12.

“I am so proud of the fantastic men and women who comprise Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and what they have accomplished,” said Chief Goodroad. “They have always risen to the challenge, whether it’s been facing the challenges of their fire rescue duties during a pandemic, or better educating and engaging our community in the name of safety. It has been an honor to serve the community alongside them.”

Goodroad began his career with SFFR in 1994 and progressed to captain, battalion chief, and eventually division chief.

Goodroad has spearheaded numerous initiatives including developing a new union/management collaboration model and achieving re-accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence for the department in 2019. The department continues to see an ISO rating of 1, the highest rating a community can receive.

The next chief will be appointed by Mayor Paul TenHaken and the search will begin immediately according to the city.

“Chief Goodroad has served the City of Sioux Falls with honor and dedication for 27 years,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Thanks to his leadership, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has continued to provide top-level service to the community and been recognized on a national level for the department’s commitment to health and safety. I am thankful for Brad’s service to the City, and wish him and his family the best in retirement.”

Mayor TenHaken has created a transition team that will help guide the department into its next chapter.

