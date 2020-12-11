Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls police searching for suspect in shooting death of teen
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls.
Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls
The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball...
Church identified as hate group gets permit in Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.
Governor Noem submits amicus brief supporting Arizona lawsuit on “ballot harvesting”

Latest News

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use fake packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties