South Dakota Department of Health now offering free at-home testing

Similar at-home testing kit available to West Virginia residents.(Courtesy of Vault Health)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is now offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

In partnership with Vault Health, the saliva-based test can be requested through the Department of Health’s website.

“Continuing to deliver increased access to COVID-19 testing has been at the forefront of our battle against COVID-19,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “This convenient testing kit will make it easier for South Dakotans to get tested and limit COVID-19 spread.”

Those who use the testing kit will be provided step-by-step guidance by trained medical staff via a web conference service. The kit will then be mailed to the lab for analysis. The Department of Health says results are delivered via email within 24 to 48 hours.

