South Dakota Department of Health now offering free at-home testing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is now offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

In partnership with Vault Health, the saliva-based test can be requested through the Department of Health’s website.

“Continuing to deliver increased access to COVID-19 testing has been at the forefront of our battle against COVID-19,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “This convenient testing kit will make it easier for South Dakotans to get tested and limit COVID-19 spread.”

Those who use the testing kit will be provided step-by-step guidance by trained medical staff via a web conference service. The kit will then be mailed to the lab for analysis. The Department of Health says results are delivered via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.