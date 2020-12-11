South Dakota reports 945 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 945 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 89,672, 72,840 of which have recovered. Active cases have decreased by 612 from Thursday to 15,622.

Current hospitalizations also decreased to 467 from Thursday’s 491. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 16.9% of staffed hospital beds and 34.6% of ICU beds in the state. 36.8% of beds and 30.4% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,086 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported 33 new deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 1,210.

