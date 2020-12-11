Advertisement

South Dakota reports 945 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Friday

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 945 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 89,672, 72,840 of which have recovered. Active cases have decreased by 612 from Thursday to 15,622.

Current hospitalizations also decreased to 467 from Thursday’s 491. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 16.9% of staffed hospital beds and 34.6% of ICU beds in the state. 36.8% of beds and 30.4% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,086 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported 33 new deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 1,210.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls police searching for suspect in shooting death of teen
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls.
Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls
The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball...
Church identified as hate group gets permit in Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.
Governor Noem submits amicus brief supporting Arizona lawsuit on “ballot harvesting”

Latest News

(Sioux Falls Police Department via NTSB)
NTSB: Pilot error likely to blame for Christmas 2018 fatal plane crash
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years