Advertisement

State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years

State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After officially closing in 1991, the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is reopening Friday.

The theatre became a “Save America’s Treasure’s” designee in 2010 and restoration on the lobby was completed in 2014. Executive Director of the State Theatre, Allison Weiland, is excited to see it all come together.

“We are at a milestone with this reopening. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to see if this is really happening,” Weiland said.

The theatre’s first showing will be “White Christmas.” Doors will open at 6:00 pm, giving viewers the opportunity to take in the scenery, with the movie beginning at 7:00 pm.

Even though it is opening with a holiday-themed film, the State Theatre has big plans for the future.

“We’re going to show a variety of genres and films. We’ll have something for everybody.” Weiland said.

Friday’s showing of “White Christmas” is sold out, but you can find details about upcoming showings as well as sign up to volunteer on their website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls police searching for suspect in shooting death of teen
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls.
Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls
The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball...
Church identified as hate group gets permit in Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.
Governor Noem submits amicus brief supporting Arizona lawsuit on “ballot harvesting”

Latest News

MGN
South Dakota reports 945 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Friday
(Sioux Falls Police Department via NTSB)
NTSB: Pilot error likely to blame for Christmas 2018 fatal plane crash
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years
State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years