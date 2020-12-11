State Theatre reopens after nearly 30 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After officially closing in 1991, the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is reopening Friday.

The theatre became a “Save America’s Treasure’s” designee in 2010 and restoration on the lobby was completed in 2014. Executive Director of the State Theatre, Allison Weiland, is excited to see it all come together.

“We are at a milestone with this reopening. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to see if this is really happening,” Weiland said.

The theatre’s first showing will be “White Christmas.” Doors will open at 6:00 pm, giving viewers the opportunity to take in the scenery, with the movie beginning at 7:00 pm.

Even though it is opening with a holiday-themed film, the State Theatre has big plans for the future.

“We’re going to show a variety of genres and films. We’ll have something for everybody.” Weiland said.

Friday’s showing of “White Christmas” is sold out, but you can find details about upcoming showings as well as sign up to volunteer on their website.

