UPDATE: Duhamel feels ‘much better’ after overnight hospitalization, COVID-19 drug treatment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11

Sen. Helene Duhamel spent Wednesday night in a Monument Health hospital room as dealt she with symptoms of COVID-19.

Nausea and low oxygen made for a “rough day” on Wednesday. She received investigational treatment for COVID-19 from Monument Health.

Duhamel was in Pierre earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday for Gov. Kristi Noem’s annual budget address. She didn’t feel symptomatic during the event. Later that night, Duhamel began to feel a “searing headache and nausea” and got tested in Rapid City the morning of Dec. 9.

On Thursday, the Republican Senator from Rapid City told KOTA Territory News she was feeling “much better” and the symptoms were “very tolerable.” She left the hospital the next day.

The Duhamel, 58, said her doctor was concerned because of her history with a pulmonary Hodkin. Duhamel had the cancer in her right lung removed in 1992 and also underwent mediastinal radiation.

“Most of the day I wore a mask, and especially in the large Senate caucus gathering and during the budget address,” Duhamel said.

Noem traveled to Box Elder and Huron on Dec. 9 to address certain infrastructure projects outlined in her 2021 budget.

KOTA Territory News reached out to Gov. Noem’s Office for comment. The Governor wasn’t in close contact with Duhamel and has continued to self-monitor for symptoms and take COVID-19 tests daily, according to Ian Fury, her communications director.

