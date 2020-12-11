USD women get big road win at Wichita State

WICHITA, KS (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota senior Chloe Lamb had a career night with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Coyotes in a 62-54 victory at Wichita State inside Charles Koch Arena on Thursday evening. South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit earned her 300th career win tonight. South Dakota (2-2) won its first true road game of the season and earned its ninth consecutive road win dating back to last season. That streak ranks fifth in the nation. Wichita State (3-2) drops its second consecutive contest after Sunday’s double-overtime loss to UNI. “Tonight was a tough matchup versus an extremely athletic and aggressive team in Wichita State,” said Plitzuweit. “Our ability to battle on the glass, make plays off of the basketball defensively and get to the line helped us pick up an important road win.” Lamb tallied her first career double-double and surpassed her career high by five points on Thursday evening.

Lamb finished 10-of-22 from the floor with three triples. Lamb lit up the court in the first half and connected on seven of her first eight shot attempts. The game cooled off to a defensive battle in the second half and Wichita State turned to a box-and-one near the end of the game to keep Lamb off the scoreboard. She surpassed her career high with an old-fashioned 3-point play midway through the fourth quarter. Lamb sits five points shy of 1,000 in her career. Senior Hannah Sjerven was the only other Coyote to reach double-digits in the game, scoring 14 points and grabbing five boards. Senior Liv Korngable added eight points, five assists and five steals for USD. Wichita State was led by Mariah McCully’s 16 points off the bench with Rachel Johnson adding 10 more. The Coyotes never trailed in the game and led by as much as 14 points with a minute left in regulation. South Dakota continued to take care of the rock, posting fewer than 10 turnovers for the third time in four games. Meanwhile the Coyotes capitalized on the Shockers’ 23 turnovers with 22 points-off turnovers.

South Dakota returns to action next week at 1 p.m. Thursday with another road game at Bradley in Peoria, Illinois.

Game recap courtesy USD Athletics

