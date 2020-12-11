Washington Pavilion hosts several events for holiday season

DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is hosting several special events throughout the holiday season to get people into the holiday spirit.

Throughout the month of December, staff has organized several different festivals. They run from 11 AM until 4 PM every Saturday. There is the Festival of Holiday Traditions on December 12th, the Santa Festival on December 19th and the New Year’s Festival on December 31st. There are unique, fun activities for families for free at each festival. Holiday treats and beverages will also be available to purchase. Face masks are required for the events.

Classic holiday movies like Christmas Vacation and The Polar Express will also be shown in the Belbas Theater and Wells Fargo Cinedome. Tickets for those movies can be purchased here.

The Pavilion’s Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is also presenting Elf the Musical Jr. There are five different nighttime and matinee shows starting December 16th. The students will perform them in the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are $15 and can be found here. The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is a program that aims to inspire young theatre students in the Sioux Falls area. They prepare to give professional-level theatre performances in the community throughout the year.

