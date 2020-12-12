Advertisement

Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MIAMI (CNN) - Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.

Hank the sloth bear received a box of mealworms and his favorite bear chow.

The adult Asian elephants got cantaloupes for ornaments. Meanwhile, Ongard, a younger elephant, got a snowman decorated with peanut butter, gelatin, fruits and vegetables.

The Jaguars got their very own “Candy Cane Lane” and the chimpanzee habitat was decorated with holiday cheer from Santa to a snowman. They also opened gifts of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

