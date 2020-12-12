Bison Drop Coyote Men To 0-5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mason Archambault’s career-high 17 points wasn’t enough as the South Dakota Coyotes fell 74-67 to North Dakota State Friday inside the Sanford Pentagon. The loss drops the Coyotes to 0-5 on the season.

Archambault came off the bench and provided a huge spark for the Yotes as he hit 5-of-7 from downtown in a career outing. A.J. Plitzuweit and Stanley Umude chipped in with 14 apiece for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros earned his first career start and finished with 12 points on the night.

The Bison (1-5) had four finish in double-figures led by Tyree Eady with 17 points. Rocky Kreuser and Sam Griesel finished with 16 while Maleeck Harden-Hayes rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points.

The Yotes came out of the gates strong for the second game in a row, leading by as many as nine in the first half. USD held the lead for nearly 12 minutes of the first half and took a 30-27 lead into the intermission. The Yotes’ three-point lead was the first time USD entered the half with a lead this season.

It was the Archambault show in the second half as he hit three-of-his five 3-pointers there.

USD led 41-36 with 12:37 left and looked to build on its lead, but the Bison had other plans. NDSU used a 7-4 run to tie things up at 42-all with 10:49 left and forced USD to call a timeout. From there, both teams traded baskets until NDSU took a 47-46 lead with 9:02 remaining.

The Coyotes tied things up a few times in the final nine minutes but weren’t able to regain the lead. A technical foul on USD with just under five minutes left was a pivotal turning point in the game and a few short possessions later it went from a two-point game to a seven-point game.

USD shot 45.3 percent from the field and 44 percent from deep on 8-of-18 shooting. USD’s bench outscored NDSU 17-7.

NDSU dominated in the paint with 38 points compared to USD’s 24. The Bison shot 60 percent in the second half and 50 percent for the game. NDSU also outrebounded the Yotes 31-25.

South Dakota is back in action for the third and final game of the Dakota Showcase when the team takes on rival South Dakota State Saturday at 8 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics

