BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Top-Ranked Dakota Valley Wins At Tea, Sioux Falls Christian Rolls While Harrisburg Edges Pierre

Check out highlights from the first full Friday night of prep hoops!
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, TEA & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota boy’s prep basketball season opened with some terrific matchups.

The best might have been in Tea where the preseason #1 in Class A, Dakota Valley, pulled away from the third-ranked Titans for a 66-55 victory. North Dakota-bound senior Paul Bruns led the Panther charge with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

The #2 ranked team in Class A, Sioux Falls Christian, had a far easier time in their opener, rolling over Lennox 73-51. Tyler Prins led the Chargers with 23 points.

In AA fifth-ranked Harrisburg got all they could handle from visiting Pierre, hanging on to win 45-43 despite a game-high 26 points from the Govs’ Lincoln Kienholz.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

