GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman Rolls, Brandon Valley Pulls Out West River Win & Tea Takes Down Dakota Valley

Check out highlights from the first full Friday night of action in South Dakota!
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, RAPID CITY & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a light start last week the South Dakota girl’s prep basketball season began in full on Friday night with an array of big games across the state.

In Sioux Falls AA’s top-ranked O’Gorman got 18 points from Isabelle Moore on the road to defeat rival Roosevelt 62-51.

West river fourth ranked Brandon Valley edged fifth ranked Rapid City Stevens 58-57 thanks in part to a team high 16 points from Emily Jarovski.

Finally, in Class A, Olivia Ritter poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the fourth ranked Tea Titans to a 59-51 victory over Dakota Valley.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

