Long-term care facilities hopeful as vaccine authorization nears

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of a nearing vaccine authorization against COVID-19 has residents and staff at long-term care facilities hopeful that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

The long-term care arms of the companies CVS and Walgreens will be responsible for distributing as well as performing vaccines to residents and staff at 15,000 facilities across the country. Staff from those companies will make three rounds of visits at every location to vaccinate and check up on residents and staff, for a total of 45,000 visits.

However vaccinations at facilities won’t begin immediately after authorization. Dr. Gregory Johnson, Chief Medical Officer for the Good Samaritan Society, said facilities are not out of the woods yet, as they first need to educate residents and their families about the vaccine, as well as get consent to perform vaccinations from each facility. He said it’s to stick with the guidelines in place to ensure safety.

“I think that that’s on everybody’s mind right now. Not just safety and the process, but knowledge of the safety of the vaccine itself.” Johnson said.

However when vaccinations begin, the process will be aided along by CVS and Walgreens and their staff, allowing facility staff to stay focused on patient care. Johnson said those companies already are operating in many locations around the country, making the process of vaccination much easier for local facilities.

“Because these are long-term care pharmacies, either they’re in our buildings already, or at least they get our business. Long-term care is not like hospitals, it’s not like clinics, you know it’s kind of it’s own thing. So they get our flow, they understand how it works.”

The timeline from authorization to vaccination could take several weeks to over a month, depending on supplies and staffing. But it’s still a sign of hope for residents and staff that have had to place restrictions to ensure safety since March. Heather Krzmarzick, the South Dakota/Northeast Nebraska Regional Vice President for Good Samaritan, said those in facilities have had to make it work on their own, and said the relationships between staff and residents has been much closer.

“They’ve always kind of been, you know, family. But this is really taken on just a whole new level to that.” Krzmarzick said.

And the news of a vaccine, a potential end to those restrictions, is a welcome thought. Even though a vaccine authorization in the coming days won’t end those restrictions in the immediate future, it’s another corner rounded on the race towards the end of the pandemic.

“It’s very exciting I think for a lot of people know that, you know it’s hope. We can do this.” Krzmarzick said.

Johnson said that while the news of a vaccine is great, and it gives a better understanding of when long-term care facility restrictions will end, he’s asking the public to stay vigilant in their day-to-day activities and follow health guidelines, so that residents and staff at those facilities can celebrate as well when the time comes.

“We just need people to hold on a little bit longer. It would be so sad, you know, the victory is within reach, if all of a sudden people started not masking. Whether in the community or relaxing infection prevention approaches, or relaxing around social distancing. We’ve got to hold on a little bit longer, because we’re almost there.”

