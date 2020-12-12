Man arrested after knife attack in Russell, Minnesota

RUSSELL, MN (Dakota News Now) - Officials in Lyon County responded to an incident early Saturday morning at a residence in Russell, Minnesota.

At the scene, first responders found a 62-year-old man with traumatic cut-like injuries to the head. Authorities said they believe the injuries were caused by a large knife.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to assist at the scene when they located a suspicious vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop the driver.

A pursuit of the vehicle lead the deputies into Pipestone County where Lincoln County and Pipestone County deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol were able to apprehend the suspect, who was later identified as a 30-year-old male.

Authorities said the 30-year-old suspect was reportedly injured during the pursuit and is being treated for his injuries.

Officials said the suspect’s identity will be released when charges are formally filed and that there are no other suspects being sought in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no threat to the public at this time.

