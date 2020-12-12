Advertisement

Man identified in Aurora County fatal crash

Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WHITE LAKE, S.D. (S.D. Department of Public Safety) – A 64-year-old man from Sequim, WA died Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash near White Lake.

A 1983 Chevrolet Suburban was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver, Matthew McWilliams, lost control.

The vehicle went into the median, across the westbound lanes and eventually rolled. The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

