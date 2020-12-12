Minnesota reports 67 new virus deaths, over 4,400 new cases Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials have reported 67 additional coronavirus deaths and more than 4,400 cases.

The state Health Department report comes as the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end the outbreak among Americans.

Health officials are waiting to see more numbers before drawing conclusions about the potential for more spread following Thanksgiving holiday travel and gatherings.

Although daily case numbers continue to be lower than November’s peak, health officials said daily case counts remain quite high.

