New Wrestling Facility Approved For SDSU

Construction tentatively set for spring of 2021
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents approved plans Thursday for South Dakota State University to move forward with a $4 million on-campus wrestling training facility.

The nearly 16,000-square-foot Kurtenbach Family Wrestling Center would be constructed on the southwest corner of the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Former SDSU wrestler and coach Frank Kurtenbach provided the lead gift for the facility, which will feature four competition mats, plus a strength and conditioning area, locker rooms, team room, coaches’ offices and spaces for academics and nutrition.

”The approval from the Board of Regents to break ground on a state-of-the-art wrestling facility will forever change the landscape of SDSU Wrestling,” SDSU head coach Damion Hahn said. “I can’t thank our Jackrabbit family enough for the contributions that have been made toward this endeavor. I would like to make a special thank you to the Kurtenbach family for their vision and support of the project.”

Pending final approval by the South Dakota Legislature, construction of the two-story structure is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2021.

”This facility not only meets a critical need for our wrestling program, but it will rank as one of the top training centers in the country,” SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said. “I marvel at the transformation we have seen in our athletic facilities over the past decade and thank the Kurtenbach family and others who have contributed to this project for making this newest addition a reality.”

Naming opportunities still exist to support the project. Those interested in doing so can contact the SDSU Athletics Development Office at (605) 697-7475 or jackrabbitclub@sdstate.edu. Donations to support the project can also be made through the SDSU Foundation.

-RELEASE COURTESY SDSU ATHLETICS

