Second state legislator tests positive for COVID

Senator Nesiba is at least the second state legislator to test positive for COVID after having attended the budget address in Pierre earlier this week.
(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - State Senator Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Nesiba spent the beginning of this week in Pierre for state business, namely the Governor’s budget address Tuesday.

Nesiba is at least the second state legislator to test positive for COVID-19 since the Governor Kristi Noem’s budget address Tuesday afternoon. The other, State Senator Helene Duhamel (R-Rapid City), is also a member of Senate leadership. Nesiba serves as the Minority Whip in the State Senate, and is a member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations.

Nesiba, 54, says that he has experienced minor symptoms. “My first symptoms occurred Friday morning. I was tested that afternoon and received the positive test result this (Saturday) morning.”

He also attended an event at the Governor’s mansion Monday evening.

“I suspect that I was infected Monday while attending the Joint Committee on Appropriations, or Tuesday during the Governor’s budget address on the House floor,” Nesiba said. “While in the Capitol, I always wore a mask except when I was in our Democratic Senate Office.”

Nesiba traveled to Pierre with his wife, Erika. She has not been tested, but has experienced no symptoms, and has isolated herself at this point in time.

