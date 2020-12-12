Advertisement

South Dakota reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Saturday

SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths Saturday. The new reported deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,243.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 90,407. Of that, 76,247 are considered recovered.

The number of active cases decreased from Friday to 12,917.

Current hospitalizations also decreased to 452. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 16.1% of staffed hospital beds and 36.2% of ICU beds in the state. 37.9% of beds and 29.7% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,125 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

