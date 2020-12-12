State Theatre reopens after 30 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After closing more than 30 years ago, the Sioux Falls State Theatre is open to the public.

Originally the theatre was supposed to open in the spring of this year, but closures and shutdowns due to Covid delayed restorations. With the delays Allison Weiland, the Executive Director of the theatre is happy to open.

“I’m so excited and I’m excited because I feel like we have been living in this place,” Weiland said. “There’s so much heart and soul in everything that’s been happening in here. Theres a story to every light fixture, to every little thing in here.”

The theatre is doing extra precautions to make sure each moviegoer is safe and healthy. The seats next to, in front of, and behind moviegoers will be empty to help social distance. The theatre will be cleaned after each showing. Each person must be wearing a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Even with the Covid pandemic, people are just excited to go to this unique theatre.

“I think this is amazing I think it is a really unique experience. It kind of brings you back in time,” said Taryn Northrup, one of the premiere night moviegoers.

Although it has been a long time since it was open, many Sioux Falls residents have memoires attached to the theatre.

One moviegoer Karen Jepperson said her parents met and fell in love after meeting each other at the premiere of Gone with the Wind.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.