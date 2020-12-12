Advertisement

State Theatre reopens after 30 years

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After closing more than 30 years ago, the Sioux Falls State Theatre is open to the public.

Originally the theatre was supposed to open in the spring of this year, but closures and shutdowns due to Covid delayed restorations. With the delays Allison Weiland, the Executive Director of the theatre is happy to open.

“I’m so excited and I’m excited because I feel like we have been living in this place,” Weiland said. “There’s so much heart and soul in everything that’s been happening in here. Theres a story to every light fixture, to every little thing in here.”

The theatre is doing extra precautions to make sure each moviegoer is safe and healthy. The seats next to, in front of, and behind moviegoers will be empty to help social distance. The theatre will be cleaned after each showing. Each person must be wearing a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Even with the Covid pandemic, people are just excited to go to this unique theatre.

“I think this is amazing I think it is a really unique experience. It kind of brings you back in time,” said Taryn Northrup, one of the premiere night moviegoers.

Although it has been a long time since it was open, many Sioux Falls residents have memoires attached to the theatre.

One moviegoer Karen Jepperson said her parents met and fell in love after meeting each other at the premiere of Gone with the Wind.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A teenager is dead after a shooting in north eastern Sioux Falls.
Neighbors concerned after shooting death of teen in Sioux Falls
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Helene Duhamel
UPDATE: Duhamel feels ‘much better’ after overnight hospitalization, COVID-19 drug treatment
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving

Latest News

Second state legislator tests positive for COVID
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Saturday
U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The news of a nearing vaccine authorization against COVID-19 has residents and staff at...
Long-term care facilities hopeful as vaccine authorization nears