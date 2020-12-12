Volunteer fire department fundraisers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From entertainment to charities, to restaurants, thousands of businesses and organizations have been struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s even taking a toll on emergency responders, especially the volunteer fire departments that protect hundreds of communities in our area.

Expenses can start to add up for fire departments.

“We have bills coming every month. You know, truck payments, fuel payments. You know, new PPE, new gear,” said Bill Hawkins, Colman Assistant Fire Chief.

This is why fundraisers are so important.

“Basically we are self-sufficient, we do have little funds coming from the city, but mainly all of our expenses come from our fundraisers. What we raise we spend,” said Hawkins.

However, many fundraisers are held in person. So fire departments have had to cancel or modify their events during the pandemic.

Colman Fire Rescue’s main fundraiser is a pancake feed held in April. This year they still held the event but included the option of roadside pickup.

Which firefighters say thankfully helped them to still have a good turnout.

“We’re planning on again next year doing it the same way,” said Hawkins.

These firefighters are continuing to work on creative ways to help raise funds. As they have a big expense they purchased before the pandemic that they are working on paying off.

“We’ve got a payment for 15 years on a new truck. So if we don’t get our fundraising money then we’ll have to go to the city and ask for money or go for state grants or government grants that are out there,” said Hawkins.

The Brandon Fire Department has made similar changes to their fundraisers.

“There is always good support. This year it was probably down a little bit because of everybody’s financial burden,” said Brandon Fire Chief Robert Dykstra.

Many of their funds come from Minnehaha County as well as the city of Brandon.

“We do budget some from fundraising in our annual budget, but that’s kind of our extra and our cushion,” said Chief Dykstra.

But Dykstra says that’s not the case for every town.

“Some departments, it’s their major source of income and funding for the department itself and of course this year it’s been affected in a negative way,” said Chief Dykstra.

So he recommends folks check in with their local volunteer fire departments to see how they’re doing.

Besides donations, these volunteer fire departments are also always looking for more volunteers

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.