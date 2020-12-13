Brookings scores 100 on MEI for third year in a row

Brookings, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Brookings has gotten a perfect MEI score for the third year in a row.

The MEI which stands for municipal equality index examines inclusive municipal laws, polices and services are to LGBTQ people who live and work in a city.

Meagan Irvine-Miller, a city representative for the Human Rights Commission in Brookings said they are proud to get a score of 100 but even with that score, the city can always improve.

“Our work is not done, despite having a 100, if you look at our scorecard there are some areas where we are not receiving any points for that particular area,” Irvine-Miller said.

While the city of Brookings has the 100 MEI score, push back on policies can still be found.

“There are still those in the community that don’t necessarily agree with all these protections,” said Matthew Rhodes, county representative for the Human Rights Commission in Brookings. “So, I think what’s most important is having those conversations and being able to establish understanding between parties as to why we need these nondiscriminatory laws.”

No other city in South Dakota has received a 100 score on the MEI. Sioux Falls is second highest scoring city in South Dakota with a score of 62.

