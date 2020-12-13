Dakota Wesleyan Drops Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a game that saw the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team never trail, DWU routed conference foe Mount Marty University 78-66 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon in Yankton.

Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) guided DWU to a 6-2 lead at the 16:54 mark in the first half, converting off a Sawyer Schultz (Emery, S.D.) assists. The Dakota Wesleyan advantage stayed close until back-to-back 3-pointers from Larson, both assisted by Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.), propelling the Tigers (9-1, 6-0 GPAC) to a 19-11 lead with under 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

Larson and the Tigers continued to extend the margin throughout the opening half. A pair of free-throws from Schultz pushed DWU to a 38-20 lead nearing the four-and-half minute mark. The margin reached a game-high 19 as Dakota Wesleyan cruised to halftime up 46-30, while Larson tied a career high 23 points in just 20 minutes of action.

Both teams struggled to score initially in the second half, however, the Lancers (6-6,3-4 GPAC) narrowed the lead to 50-40 as the game approached 15 minutes of play. A defensive rebound by Schultz leading to a pair of Ace Zorr (Harrisburg, S.D.) free-throws pushed the margin back to 12 minutes later.

Mount Marty responded with an 8-0 run pulling the game to within four at 52-48 nearing the halfway mark in the second half. After a Tiger timeout, Oppold knocked down one of his five baskets to break up the Lancer run and ultimately redirect the momentum. On the ensuing possession, a steal by Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) led to a jumper from Bradley Dean (Pierre, S.D.) giving DWU a 56-48 lead.

Despite pulling within four late in the contest, MMU was unable to keep pace with Dakota Wesleyan as the Tigers secured the 78-66 road win. A late basket from Larson, who finished 10-for-23 from the field, along with a pair of free throws from Dean halted any comeback down the stretch by the Lancers.

Three Tigers reached double figures as Larson tallied a career high 29 points. The junior forward also chipped in seven rebounds and two assists. Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) finished with 11 points while Oppold recorded a double-double behind 12 points and 14 rebounds. Dakota Wesleyan finished with 42 rebounds and 11 steals en route to its ninth straight victory.

The Blue and Gray return to the court next versus Morningside College at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in Sioux City, Iowa.

-RECAP COURTESY DWU ATHLETICS

