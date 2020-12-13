Advertisement

Dakota Wesleyan Drops Mount Marty

Tigers win 9th straight behind career-high 29 from Mason Larson
By Zach Borg and DWU Athletics
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a game that saw the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team never trail, DWU routed conference foe Mount Marty University 78-66 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon in Yankton.

Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) guided DWU to a 6-2 lead at the 16:54 mark in the first half, converting off a Sawyer Schultz (Emery, S.D.) assists. The Dakota Wesleyan advantage stayed close until back-to-back 3-pointers from Larson, both assisted by Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.), propelling the Tigers (9-1, 6-0 GPAC) to a 19-11 lead with under 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

Larson and the Tigers continued to extend the margin throughout the opening half. A pair of free-throws from Schultz pushed DWU to a 38-20 lead nearing the four-and-half minute mark. The margin reached a game-high 19 as Dakota Wesleyan cruised to halftime up 46-30, while Larson tied a career high 23 points in just 20 minutes of action.

Both teams struggled to score initially in the second half, however, the Lancers (6-6,3-4 GPAC) narrowed the lead to 50-40 as the game approached 15 minutes of play. A defensive rebound by Schultz leading to a pair of Ace Zorr (Harrisburg, S.D.) free-throws pushed the margin back to 12 minutes later.

Mount Marty responded with an 8-0 run pulling the game to within four at 52-48 nearing the halfway mark in the second half. After a Tiger timeout, Oppold knocked down one of his five baskets to break up the Lancer run and ultimately redirect the momentum. On the ensuing possession, a steal by Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) led to a jumper from Bradley Dean (Pierre, S.D.) giving DWU a 56-48 lead.

Despite pulling within four late in the contest, MMU was unable to keep pace with Dakota Wesleyan as the Tigers secured the 78-66 road win. A late basket from Larson, who finished 10-for-23 from the field, along with a pair of free throws from Dean halted any comeback down the stretch by the Lancers.

Three Tigers reached double figures as Larson tallied a career high 29 points. The junior forward also chipped in seven rebounds and two assists. Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) finished with 11 points while Oppold recorded a double-double behind 12 points and 14 rebounds. Dakota Wesleyan finished with 42 rebounds and 11 steals en route to its ninth straight victory.

The Blue and Gray return to the court next versus Morningside College at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in Sioux City, Iowa.

-RECAP COURTESY DWU ATHLETICS

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Lyon County responded to an incident early Saturday morning to a residence in...
Man arrested after knife attack in Russell, Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crash Update
Man identified in Aurora County fatal crash
Second state legislator tests positive for COVID
Tiffany Sanderson
New South Dakota Secretary of Education discusses experience, challenges

Latest News

12-12-20
DAKOTA SHOWCASE: Coyotes Crush Jackrabbits Behind Umude’s 41
From 12-12-20
Top-Ranked Roosevelt Rallies Past O’Gorman
Stampede Fall To Fargo In Overtime
SDSU Women Drop Second Straight
Stampede Fall To Fargo In OT