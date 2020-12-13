Advertisement

Jackrabbits Lose Game & Composure Against Coyotes

Ejection of Noah Freidel the lowlight in a 91-78 loss
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits lost both the game against USD and their composure in Saturday night’s finale of the Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon..

Already shorthanded with Douglas Wilson resting a sore foot for the third straight day, sophomore guard Noah Freidel was ejected late in the first half of SDSU’s 91-78 loss after punching Stanley Umude in the groin.

It basically torpedoed any chance SDSU had at making a comeback, and was an embarrassing moment that will likely lead to further punishment.

The game itself offered little for the Jacks to be happy about. They never trailed and watched Umude go off for a career-high 41 points, tying Iowa’s Luka Garza for more points in a Division One game this season.

SDSU’s isn’t scheduled, as of now, to play again until January 8th when they open Summit League play at Frost Arena against Western Illinois.

