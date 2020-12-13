SDSU Women Drop Second Straight

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - No. 22/21 South Dakota State women’s basketball fell on the road to Northern Iowa Saturday afternoon, 65-48.

The Jackrabbits (3-2) shot 33.3 percent from the field and were led by Paiton Burckhard, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Myah Selland scored 16 points, including a 3-of-4 effort from 3-point range. She was the only Jackrabbit to make one from long distance in the contest. Tori Nelson added five rebounds and three steals while Tylee Irwin grabbed seven rebounds.As a team, the Jacks outrebounded UNI 37-34 and recorded 13 steals.State built an early 6-0 lead and didn’t allow a UNI basket until two Panther layups cut the Jackrabbit lead to two at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter. Madysen Vlastuin’s basket at 3:21 broke a near four minute Jackrabbit scoring drought, building State’s advantage to 8-4. An Irwin jumper closed out the quarter and pushed the Jackrabbit lead to 13-8.

Vlastuin opened the scoring in the second quarter with a turnaround jumper in the paint, giving the Jacks a seven-point advantage (15-8). UNI followed with eight unanswered points to take a 16-15 lead with 6:09 to play in the half. UNI and SDSU traded shares of the lead for the next two minutes until a 6-0 Panther run made it 24-19 at the 2:18 mark. A pair of baskets for both teams ended the half with the Panthers in front 28-23.After the Jacks started the second half on a 6-2 run, UNI caught fire with 11 unanswered to give the Panthers their largest lead of the night at 41-29 with 5:36 remaining in the quarter. A Selland jumper, coming out of an SDSU timeout, broke the run at the 5:07 mark, but UNI continued to hit from beyond the arc, outscoring the Jacks 13-5 for the remainder of the quarter to take a 54-36 advantage.Looking for a rally, State scored the first four points of the final quarter, however a 6-1 run by the Panthers increased their lead to 19 with 7:03 left to play. The Jacks responded with a Selland 3-pointer and a Burckhard layup, but just two Jackrabbit points in the final five minutes of play prevented any chance of a comeback.

”We had plenty of good looks and I would just say we have the potential to be a really good team, we’ve proven that this year,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “As teams adjust with how they cover us, we’ve got to continue to adjust with what we do, but I thought this game, we just looked really flat as we were missing shots. I thought our effort level, our focus level was certainly impacted by how things were going for us. We didn’t show the same kind of fight that we showed in our first three games at home. When things didn’t go our way, I thought we got really down and that’s just not acceptable. We have to find a way to continue to play through a little bit of adversity, but we didn’t do that well enough today and in the second half, they just started making threes.”

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 9-4 all-time against UNI

This is the first of two games this season between the two programs with the second game of the home-and-home series taking place Dec. 23 at Frost Arena

SDSU’s defense did not allow a UNI 3-pointer in the entire first half

Paiton Burckhard’s 18 points is a season high

Greer’s four rebounds and Vlastuin’s four points are career highs

The last time the Jacks lost back-to-back games was Dec. 14, 2019 against Central Michigan and Dec. 17, 2019 against Marquette

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home to face Drake Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. inside Frost Arena.

