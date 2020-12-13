South Dakota reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 632 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Sunday. The new reported deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,259.

The new cases bring the state total to 91,038. Of that total, 77,032 are considered recovered.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 12,747.

Current hospitalizations slightly decreased to 436. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 15.8% of staffed hospital beds and 33.5% of ICU beds in the state. 39.1% of beds and 34.3% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,174 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

