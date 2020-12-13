Stampede Fall To Fargo In Overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede allowed a 2-1 third period lead slip away to the Fargo Force at the PREMIER Center on Military Appreciation Night on Saturday night. Mason Salquist scored the game-winning, overtime goal for the Force. Reid Pabich and Dan Russell scored for the Herd, while Trent Burnham made the start in net, stopping 28 of 31 shots on net.

The Fargo Force opened the scoring with a goal from Tyler Rollwagen at 6:44 of the first period off a deflected shot past goaltender Trent Burnham. Tucker Hodgson assisted on the goal. The Force outshot the Herd nine to seven in the period.Reid Pabich was able to even the score up 1-1 on a give-and-go from Garrett Pinoniemi and Will Dineen at 3:28 into the second period. The score remained tied until Daniel Russell scored from between the circles three minutes into the third period. He was unassisted on the goal. The Herd took a penalty on the power play and allowed Jack Peart to score on an own goal unassisted with three minutes left in the third period.A defensive miscue allowed Mason Salquist all the time to score 2:28 into the extra period, assisted by Jack Peart.

The Herd outshot the Force 33 to 31 in the game and is now 4-6-0 on the season.

Following the postponement of the game tomorrow evening at the PREMIER Center, the Stampede will then return home to face the Waterloo Black Hawks for Ugly Christmas Sweater Night on December 19. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

-RECAP COURTESY SF STAMPEDE

