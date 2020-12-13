Yankton Splits Hoops Doubleheader At Stevens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final season of the Matthew Mors show in Yankton is off to a blockbuster start.

One night after scoring 48 in Spearfish, Mors put in 20 to lead the second ranked Bucks to a 66-37 win at Rapid City Stevens. The Yankton girls, meanwhile, dropped a tight affair with the fifth ranked Raiders 53-49.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both!

