21-year-old airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital following Hughes Co. shooting

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - A 21-year-old man was flown to a Sioux Falls Hospital and a 19-year-old male is in custody after a shooting at about 5:45 am Monday in rural Hughes County.

Sheriff Darin Johnson says the suspect shot the male victim in the chest with a handgun at a residence in the northeastern part of the county. A 19-year-old female witness called 911.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, then was airlifted to Sioux Falls with serious injuries.

Johnson says the shooter left the scene in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived, but was located just before 8 am walking after he had crashed his vehicle about 1.5 miles from the residence. He was taken into custody and transported to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the crash. He was released about noon and was taken to the Hughes County Jail with various charges pending.

The incident is still under investigation, but Sheriff Johnson says there is no current danger to the public. Names and other details have not yet been released.

Along with the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, agencies responding to the incident were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Pierre Police Department, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota Drug Task Force.

