26th Street bridge open to traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major road construction project in Sioux Falls has reached another milestone.

The 26th Street bridge is now fully open to traffic.

The busy intersection has been under re-development for two years.

Commuters, as well as businesses in the area, couldn’t be happier to see the project one step closer to being finished.

“It’s so much easier,” Cliff Avenue Greenhouse Owner Heath Ziegler said. “Traffic has been flowing now that you have two or three lanes going east and two or three going west and turn lanes and all that kind of thing and so its been going well. The customers have had positive feedback towards how much it has improved their experience as well.”

Ziegler is thankful for the support of his customers as the greenhouse has had to battle a flood and stay afloat through the road construction.

