Clouds and Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see the clouds increase across the region. It’s going to be cooler than it has been lately. Highs will range from the low 20s to the north to the mid 20s in the south. For most of us, that’s right around where we should be this time of year.

The clouds will stick around for Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll finally start to see the clouds break and the sun come out heading into Wednesday. Temperatures will also start to warm up. Most of us should be back into the low 30s by then. That streak of warming up will continue through the rest of the week and some of us could be pushing 40 by Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see temperatures drop back into the low to mid 30s for Saturday. It looks like we should warm back to near 40 for Sunday before starting off next week in the 30s. We should stay dry through the weekend and into early next week, as well.

